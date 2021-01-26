Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 519,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,747 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

