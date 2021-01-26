Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €89.08 ($104.80) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

