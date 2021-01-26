Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

