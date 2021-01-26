Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of CIT Group worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CIT Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 284,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1,323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CIT Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.