Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

