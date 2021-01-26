Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

