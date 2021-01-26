Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 40,300 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

