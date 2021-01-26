Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

