Heritage Way Advisors LLC Acquires 4,235 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $244.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

