Heritage Way Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

HON stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.