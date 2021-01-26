Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

