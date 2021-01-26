Heritage Way Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

