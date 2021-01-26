Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

