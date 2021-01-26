Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.08

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.08 and last traded at $169.08, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

