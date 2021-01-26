Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4471 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend by 198.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,781. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $394.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

