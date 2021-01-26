Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HXL stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

