Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head to Head Review

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 50.98 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.78 $100.53 million $4.41 20.31

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Heyu Biological Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

