Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $390,397.39 and $4.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

