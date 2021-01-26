Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

