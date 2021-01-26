HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $16.28. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

