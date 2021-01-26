Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 204,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

