Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 1,735 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,776. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $218.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

