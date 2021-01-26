Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 62,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,528. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.