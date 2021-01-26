Hollencrest Capital Management Has $792,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 947,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,011,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

