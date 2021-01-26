Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 85 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $417.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

