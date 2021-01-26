Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 100,250 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,250 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 389,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

