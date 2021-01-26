Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.10-2.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.10-2.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

