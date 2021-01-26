Homeros (HMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.22 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $52.22 million and $8.09 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00053218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00284208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037328 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

