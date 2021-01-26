HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

