Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 277.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

