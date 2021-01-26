Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

