Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Up 6.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47. 2,245,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,206,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

