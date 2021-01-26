Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

