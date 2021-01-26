Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

HBMD stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.19. 20,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,384. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $247.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

