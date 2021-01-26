Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.67.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

