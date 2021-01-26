Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,639.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $179,674.42 and approximately $44,639.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00273187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00099690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00033151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.