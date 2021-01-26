HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 7.1% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.76. 5,521,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,346,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 333.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 86.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

