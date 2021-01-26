Hyper Speed Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $16,371.29 and $11.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network is a coin. Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. Hyper Speed Network's official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

