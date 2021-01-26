HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 312,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 343,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.35 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

