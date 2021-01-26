IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 101956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

