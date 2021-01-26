IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,518 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 355,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

