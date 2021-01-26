IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,281 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

