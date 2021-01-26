IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.83. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.