IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.