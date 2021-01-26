IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.41 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.