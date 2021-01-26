IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

