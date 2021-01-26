IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in General Motors by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

