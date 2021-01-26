IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

