IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,432 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

