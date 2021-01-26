IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after purchasing an additional 357,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $391.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 502.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

